ADPH brings resources, vendors to Montgomery for National Recovery Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Recovery Month, a time to raise awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate those who recover.
Each September, tens of thousands of prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and facilities around the country celebrate Recovery Month. The purpose is to educate people about the treatment and services available that can help those with mental or substance use disorders live a healthy and rewarding life.
To mark Recovery Month, the Alabama Department of Mental Health is bringing nearly 20 vendors and providers of mental health and substance abuse services to the Alabama State Acadome, hoping to increase access and communication between both the agencies and those who need them and between the agencies themselves.
Wednesday’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ASU Acadome Banquet Room.
This year is the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month. The theme this year, Join the Voices for Recovery: Together we are stronger, emphasizes the need to share resources and build networks across the country that support recovery in all its forms.
