Alabama fire danger advisory upgraded

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters have been busy in recent days in Alabama and it’s all because of that crunchy sound on the forest floor, a sure sign it is hot, dry and primed for a small flicker to burn out of control.
'"No wildfires are the same," said Byck Volunteer Fire Chief Al Hannon in Elmore County.
Hannon’s department fought two big wildfires in September alone.
“By the time it was discovered it in 10 minutes it had covered several acres," said Hannon.
Statewide, the searing heat caught the attention of John Goff who talked about the fire alert effective immediately Wednesday.
“In effect, it’s a no burn. We would like you to be extremely cautious and really not set any fire to anything," said Goff, who is the protective division director for the Alabama Forestry Commission.
In recent days Alabama Forestry firefighters have responded to more than 180 wildfires across Alabama. That number includes a 470-acre fire in Talladega County and a 391-acre fire in DeKalb County. This is beginning to look, sound and feel like the fall of 2016.
“That was the worst fall fire season I had been through and we’re starting to mirror that," said Goff.
What’s helping firefighters in some cases is the fact there is little or no wind. Still, that could be a non-factor in other fires.
“Even a small wildfire can create its own draft," said Hannon.
The weather forecast shows more of the same for the next seven days at least, seven more days of oppressive heat which means the heat is on.
The state fire alert will remain until we get some meaningful rain. So far, there’ve been no reported injuries from wildfires in Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.