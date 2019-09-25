County launches Cold Case Task Force, 133 cases flagged for review

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Decades of unsolved homicide cases are now getting a fresh look as Montgomery County launches a new Cold Case Task Force.
A glimmer of hope for families still seeking justice.
“We are here today to let those families know we have not forgotten them,” stated Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey. “We have assembled the best of the best.”
Every agency in the county is represented in the Cold Case Task Force made up of a conglomeration of homicide investigators, prosecutors, and victim service officers with nearly 100 years of combined violent crime case experience. They’ve identified 133 cases for review, some of which date back to 1977. Currently, five cases are actively under investigation.
“I’m proud to say that three of those five they have made significant progress,” stated Bailey. “In two of the cases I would expect we are going to have an arrest based on the information I have now.”
Many of these crimes were committed prior to advent of DNA technology. The Task Force is combing over the cases to determine which evidence needs to be tested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
“That is a huge focus, DNA solves a lot of cases for us currently,” said Bailey.
The Task Force will also utilize new ballistic technology that’s greatly evolved over the last 10 years.
As for the priority list, we’re told identifying active cases could thwart investigative efforts.
“We want to make sure these cases are done right,” stated Bailey. “They are harder to investigate and harder to prosecute.”
If you have any information or tips on a cold case in Montgomery County, you can call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous,
