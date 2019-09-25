Farmers impacted as heat wave continues

HOUSTON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The state drought monitor shows Mother Nature is showing no mercy to farmers in Southeast Alabama.
“We’re going to end September as one of the driest, probably one of the hottest Septembers on record," said Wiregrass Research and Extension Center Agronomist William Birdsong.
Based on the drought monitor, parts of southeast Alabama are anywhere from abnormally dry to experiencing severe drought conditions.
Birdsong says the region has gotten less than an inch of rain throughout the month of September and temperatures have soared up to 100 degrees.
“We never did get to a point where we felt comfortable with the amount of moisture we had. That’s why we’ve been on life support all year. We’ve got right here to the end in September and it’s kind of like we’ve pulled the plug on the crop this year,” said Birdsong.
He says just about every type of farmer will be impacted. For now, crop farmers, depending on when they planted will determine how much of their crop can be salvaged from extreme temperatures.
“Farmers who planted much earlier in the season and the natural rainfall pattern fit the water demand curve for their crop, they’ll receive less impact from this,” said Birdsong. “The ones who planted late, unfortunately, are certainly going to suffer an extreme yield reduction.”
But even if a farmer’s crop survived the scorching temperatures, their pockets were burned.
For cattle farmers, they’re paying extra to provide hay and supplemental feed for their cattle.
Glenn Will, a farmer in Columbia, says his bills have skyrocketed working to keep his plants hydrated.
“Couple months ago, when we were watering corn, cotton, and peanuts our electricity bill was $17,000 for one month,” said Will. “This year has been so dry we’ve had to irrigate so much.”
Hill says that bill is typically between $2,000-$3,000.
In addition to struggling with potentially less yields because of the extreme weather, commodity prices are also low this year.
