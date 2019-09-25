Fire extinguished in Carver High School girl’s bathroom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters were called to Carver High School Wednesday morning on reports of a fire in one of the school’s bathrooms.
After units searched the building, they found that a tissue paper dispenser in the girl’s bathroom on the second floor had been set on fire, according to MFR spokesman, Capt. J.D. Cupps.
Cupps said the fire was contained to the bathroom stall, but that a light haze of smoke spread throughout the second floor of the building.
No injuries were reported, but crews are on scene working to ventilate the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.