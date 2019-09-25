Heat records fall, rain does not

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The more things change, the more they stay the same! Hot, dry weather headlines the forecast for the next seven to ten days, as a stubborn, strong upper ridge pumps heat into the state. Afternoon highs will soar into the 95-100 degree range each day this week and weekend. Several records are in jeopardy, as our long hot Summer continues. We’re now up to 118 days of 90 degree heat this Summer, and we’ll add at least seven more to that number in the week ahead.