Heat records fall, rain does not

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The more things change, the more they stay the same! Hot, dry weather headlines the forecast for the next seven to ten days, as a stubborn, strong upper ridge pumps heat into the state. Afternoon highs will soar into the 95-100 degree range each day this week and weekend. Several records are in jeopardy, as our long hot Summer continues. We’re now up to 118 days of 90 degree heat this Summer, and we’ll add at least seven more to that number in the week ahead.
So, the drought will get worse. Wildfires will start and quickly expand, and the fire danger will steadily increase in the weeks to come. There are no formal water conservation orders or burn bans in place, but, I will unofficially advise you to conserve water, adjust your lawn watering schedule to reduce water usage, and *be very, very careful with cigarette butts, dragging chains, and/or anything else that could potentially start a fire along a roadway. And, if you don’t have to burn, don’t do it.
There’s evidence of a pattern change by next weekend - we could *potentially* see a transition to much cooler weather by the first weekend of October. But, it’s just too early to really put much stock in model solutions at this point, so we’ll mention it as a chance but wait for more information before diving into details.
There are three tropical systems - Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo - that we are watching. Jerry and Lorenzo will certainly not threaten the United States, and Karen probably won’t, either. The global pattern signals point to more tropical activity over the next few weeks. We’ll be watching.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.