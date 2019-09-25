Mother, son charged in death of Selma man

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested two suspects in a Friday night homicide.
Interim Police Chief Robert Green announced at a Wednesday press conference that investigators arrested Shakeem Mufasa Butler, 24, and Shana Yvette Muldrow, 56, both of Selma. During the investigation police learned Muldrow and Butler are mother and son, and the victim, Joseph Minniefield, dated Muldrow.
Officers responded to the Vaughan Regional Medical Center on Friday at around 10:20 p.m. in regard to an assault victim. The victim, 58-year-old Minniefield, had died before reaching the hospital from wounds reportedly sustained in the 1500 block of Hayden Street.
Green said investigators executed a search warrant at the location of the assault, at which time one of the suspects showed up. Butler and Muldrow were eventually arrested and booked in the Dallas County Jail. They are being held without bond.
