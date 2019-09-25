Parent reported hazing incident to Troy University officials

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are learning more about a hazing incident involving a Troy University fraternity.
According to Herbert Reeves the Dean of Student Service, Sigma Chi, which was suspended on Sept. 9, will remain under suspension through at least the remainder of the fall semester.
Reeves says the incident in question involved eight victims and was reported to school officials by a parent.
“No one was injured to the point that they required medical attention,” Reeves says. “If it had not come forward, it could have become much worse.”
Reeves says the school will reevaluate the suspension at the end of the semester to determine if the chapter will be reinstated or will remain on suspension.
While the incident occurred off campus, Reeves says the activities done were not consistent with university policy.
“It is not only against policy but it’s against the law,” Reeves says.
The fraternity, which has about 60 to 70 members, is barred from holding events or participating in campus activities while under suspension. The chapter will need to complete community service and education on hazing prevention, and it will be reevaluated at the end of the semester before the suspension is lifted.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.