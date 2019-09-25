Selma gang leader found guilty in 2018 shooting

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man will face sentencing in the coming months for an assault conviction stemming from a 2018 shooting.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Ladarrius “Bo” Parker, leader of the Washington Street Gang, was convicted of first-degree assault Wednesday after a two-day trial.
“The CEO of a Selma criminal enterprise will now be a CEO of an Alabama prison,” Jackson said in a statement.
The conviction stems from a shooting near Winn Dixie in July 2018, according to court documents. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk on Chisolm Drive.
The victim reportedly told police he was walking home when three guys ran up on him and shot him.
Police reviewed video footage of the incident, which showed three men get out of a vehicle around 2 p.m., approach the victim and start fighting. One of the men shot the victim before they fled in the vehicle, according to the court documents.
A juvenile was taken into custody the day after the shooting. He reportedly told police he and Parker got into a fight with the victim, but he didn’t expect the victim to be shot.
According to the affidavit, police identified the shooter through the video footage as Chance Barnett.
Barnett and the juvenile face also first-degree assault charges.
Parker faces up to 20 years in prison.
