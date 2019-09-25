Ala. fire danger advisory upgraded, restricting outdoor burning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has upgraded the fire danger advisory to a fire alert, restricting outdoor burning across the state.
The AFC says while under a fire alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the state forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.
The burning restriction is being issued because of the current drought situation, continued lack of precipitation and high probability of fuel ignition, the AFC says.
Over the last week, AFC says firefighters have responded to 182 wildfires across the state, burning approximately 2,608 acres. These numbers include a 470-acre fire in Talladega County, one for 391 acres in Dekalb County, and several others which were over 100 acres.
According to the forestry commission, these numbers don’t include the other fires handled by volunteer fire departments across the state.
The fire alert will remain in effect until rescinded by the state forester, at a time when conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires.
To report a wildfire, call the AFC at (800) 392-5679. For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.