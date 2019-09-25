Troy prepares for Sun Belt Conference opener

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have a tall task ahead of them this upcoming Saturday. Perennial Sun Belt Conference powerhouse Arkansas State comes into town in what will be both teams’ conference opener.
“Obviously, we have a big weekend coming up. There’s a lot going on this weekend which makes it a lot of fun,” said Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.
Lindsey knows how important this upcoming game is.
“Obviously, we need to get off to a great start in the conference so it’s a huge game for us. Our fans will be a big factor this weekend in making The Vet a very tough place to play. I know our guys are very excited," said Lindsey.
While it’s key that the Trojans get off on the right foot in conference play, there’s an emphasis being placed on making sure there’s not more importance placed on this upcoming game over any other.
“We’re going to prepare each week the same and give our team the best chance to win each week. It’d be nice for us to get off to a good start in conference play, and certainly that’s our goal," said Lindsey. "There are still plenty of games ahead, but we want to get off to a good start. Saturday is a big challenge for us.”
One thing worth noting that Lindsey said, is the crowd. Lindsey said he was more than pleased with the atmosphere in Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Southern Miss game and looks forward to the home crowd this upcoming Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to being back here at The Vet, because last time we were here our fans were unbelievable and our student body was second-to-none," said Lindsey. "I was really impressed with how active and engaged they were with our players. This weekend should be no different.”
In order to keep the crowd engaged and into the game, the Trojans will have to do their part. That means keeping the Arkansas Red Wolves in check on both on offense and defense.
“They have a lot of different weapons,” said Lindsey.
The Troy head coach went on to list off a flurry of Arkansas State players who could give the Trojans fits on both sides of the ball and in the special teams game.
But within the competition of this Saturday’s game will come something that’s deeper and means more than football. A month ago on Aug. 19, Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, died of breast cancer. As October, which signals the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, approaches, the Trojan will honor her memory and fight.
“This weekend our staff and players are going to wear pink ribbons in honor of Wendy [Anderson]. Blake Anderson is one of the best guys I’ve been around in this profession, and we’ve gotten a chance to know each other over the years as our paths have crossed,” said Lindsey. “I think the way he’s handled this whole situation has been extremely impressive, and he’s one of the best guys you’ll find in this business. I think his resilience, and the way that the Arkansas State community has comforted him and his family says a lot about what college athletics is all about. Obviously, we’d like to continue to raise awareness for cancer research, so we’re going to take some donations this weekend to make a formal pledge to cancer research in honor of the Anderson family.”
The Trojans and Red Wolves kick things off in Veterans Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.
