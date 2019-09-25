Troy prepares for Sun Belt Conference opener

“This weekend our staff and players are going to wear pink ribbons in honor of Wendy [Anderson]. Blake Anderson is one of the best guys I’ve been around in this profession, and we’ve gotten a chance to know each other over the years as our paths have crossed,” said Lindsey. “I think the way he’s handled this whole situation has been extremely impressive, and he’s one of the best guys you’ll find in this business. I think his resilience, and the way that the Arkansas State community has comforted him and his family says a lot about what college athletics is all about. Obviously, we’d like to continue to raise awareness for cancer research, so we’re going to take some donations this weekend to make a formal pledge to cancer research in honor of the Anderson family.”