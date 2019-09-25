Woman accused of scamming convenience stores in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman wanted for multiple theft by deception offenses has been identified and taken into custody, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Investigators advise the victims identified the suspect and police took her into custody Tuesday night at the Key West Inn on Troy Highway. The suspect, who has not yet been named, is charged with three counts of fourth degree theft of property.
The woman reportedly visited multiple convenience stores and pretended to be an employee from the businesses’ corporate office; she wore a similar company uniform and requested funds from the register or safe to conduct a transfer of funds between stores.
She reportedly stole from multiple businesses using the same scam.
