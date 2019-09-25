Woman shot in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Elmore County.
The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin, and the woman shot, Jacquetta Clarice Brown, is charged with attempted murder, first degree theft of property and first degree receiving stolen property. Franklin said Brown, 37, drove a stolen vehicle to Elmore County to visit her boyfriend, but she had car trouble and called 911. A deputy responded, but Brown had left the scene.
Franklin said Brown stole another vehicle out of a barn, and while driving she saw flashing blue lights where the original stolen vehicle still sat. Franklin said Brown stopped in the roadway and a deputy, noticing, went down the road to check it out.
Franklin said Brown tried to flee the deputy, but he pulled his patrol vehicle in front of her. He tried to approach the stolen vehicle she was in, and she reportedly tried to run him over. While moving out of the way, Franklin said the deputy fired one round, striking Brown in the arm.
Franklin said Brown was treated at the hospital then released to the Elmore County Jail.
