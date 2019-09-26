Alabama Rep. Rolanda Hollis arrested in Florida on domestic violence charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D) was arrested Sunday for domestic violence at a hotel in Destin, Florida, according to a report from the Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Hollis was arrested around 11:00 p.m. at the Inn on Destin Harbor after a witness says she pushed a male family member against their will. The incident was witnessed by a third person who provided a sworn statement to authorities.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hollis denies having any involvement in any physical altercation.
Hollis was elected to represent the 58th District in the Alabama State House after the seated was vacated by Oliver Robinson.
