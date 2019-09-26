Bond set for mother, son accused of killing Selma man

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother and son duo accused of killing a Selma man have had their bond set.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Shakeem Mufasa Butler, 24, and his mother Shana Yvette Muldrow, 56, each had their bond set at $1 million. Dallas District Judge Bob Armstrong scheduled their preliminary hearing date for Oct. 29.
Butler and Muldrow, both charged with murder, were arrested Wednesday in the beating death of Joseph Minniefield. Court documents indicate a witness saw Butler hit Minniefield multiple times in the face because Minniefield allegedly lost Butler’s dog.
Police say Muldrow and Minniefield were in a relationship.
