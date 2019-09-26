Caretaker accused of stealing from Prattville couple arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man sought by Prattville authorities since August for crimes against an elderly couple has been taken into custody in Montgomery.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, Christopher Lee Franklin was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on Friday. He was wanted for the exploitation of an elderly couple in Prattville.
Authorities advised Franklin lived on and off with the couple as a caretaker/handyman for more than a year. Over the course of that year, authorities say Franklin took more than $3,000 by means of forgery, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.
No other details regarding Franklin’s arrest have been released.
