Man spends night in jail after ‘clerical error’ leads to rearrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man convicted in a 2018 child pornography case was taken back to jail Monday due to a “clerical error," despite already serving his sentence.
It’s still unclear exactly what type of error led Montgomery police officers to arrest Jerrell Washington Monday night.
According to court documents, Washington, 44, had been out of jail since July 31 - after serving his sentence for possession of child pornography - when he was arrested Monday at 10:22 p.m. He was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $200,000 cash bond.
WSFA 12 News saw Washington listed as an inmate in the jail Tuesday morning and started investigating to find out why he had been arrested again. We eventually spoke to Washington over the phone.
Washington told WSFA 12 News he was at a Montgomery hospital with a friend Monday when MPD officers started questioning him about injuries his friend had suffered. While being questioned, the officers ran Washington’s name and said he had an outstanding warrant. Washington said he explained to the officers he had already been convicted and served his sentence for the crimes, but he was still arrested and taken to jail.
“No one wanted to listen,” Washington said.
The next morning, Washington had a court appearance and while he was explaining to the judge that he didn’t have new charges, staff in the courtroom starting looking up his case.
Later that afternoon, a judge entered an order to release Washington and drop the case “based on the recommendation of the Montgomery Police Department in light of a clerical error on part of the City of Montgomery," according to the order.
Washington said he stayed in the jail until about 5 p.m. the day after he was arrested until the issue was fully resolved.
WSFA 12 News requested information from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department on Washington’s arrest. The district attorney’s office confirmed they had not pursued any new charges, and there was not a new case against Washington.
On Tuesday, MPD Capt. Regina Duckett said she was unclear why Washington had been arrested, saying it was likely the result of a court proceeding.
When WSFA 12 News followed up with MPD about the arrest Thursday, Duckett said she was looking into it.
“We are still researching and are awaiting additional information from outside agencies,” Duckett said in an email.
Washington was originally arrested in February 2018. Court documents show Washington pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and received a suspended sentence of 15 years, split to serve 17 months in prison. With a split sentence, if the terms of the sentence are violated, the offender would be sent to prison to serve the full sentence. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
Because Washington was in jail for 18 months waiting for his case to be heard in court, the judge gave him credit for that time at sentencing, and he was released.
The child pornography at the center of Washington’s case led local police on one of the highest-profile child predator searches in our area in recent memory. Law enforcement officials say Washington shared video on Facebook showing the sexual assault of a child. The video was shared across the world. The man authorities say was in the video was later arrested in Millbrook and charged in a multi-state child sex investigation.
Washington said he shared the video online to try to identify and catch the man in the video.
