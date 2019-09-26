Elmore County sheriff speaks about officer-involved shooting Sunday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County sheriff is offering more details in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the Sunday morning shooting, which injured 37-year-old Jacquetta Clarice Brown. At around 3 a.m., Sheriff Bill Franklin said a deputy and supervisor went to check out a vehicle in a ditch, and authorities determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Enterprise and that the driver, Brown, had abandoned it to steal another vehicle down the road.
Franklin said the deputy tried to stop Brown from driving away in the second stolen vehicle and fired a round at her when she nearly ran him over.
“We believe from talking to some people who are familiar with Ms. Brown that Ms. Brown has some issues that we’re hoping she can seek some help on from a mental standpoint,” Franklin said.
Brown was charged with attempted murder, first degree theft of property and first degree receiving stolen property in the shooting. Franklin said authorities in the area have had some issues with Brown but that she’s really not known to law enforcement in Elmore County.
“It’s our understanding that she has a couple of charges pending there in Coffee County,” he said.
Franklin also clarified that though Brown originally told the sheriff’s office she was in the county to see her boyfriend, she was actually reportedly there to see someone housing some of her furniture.
Franklin said the deputy involved in the shooting is on a four-day off segment and will return in a few days.
Brown remains in the Elmore County Jail, but Franklin said they are trying to get her some help.
