Gen. Hyten confirmed as Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gen. John Hyten as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
This is the second highest ranking military position in the U.S. Air Force.
Hyten, who used to live in Huntsville, currently serves as the commander of U.S. Strategic Command.
He has an extensive resume with assignments in a variety of space acquisition and operations positions. He served in senior engineering positions on both Air Force and Army anti-satellite weapon system programs.
His military career began in 1981, and he has served in multiple roles for the Department of Defense.
