Man sentenced to 99 years in fatal 2014 gas station shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man found guilty of shooting and killing a teenager in 2014 was sentenced Thursday.
Rodriguez Reed has been sentenced to 99 years in prison, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.
Reed was found guilty of shooting and killing Ladarion Thompson after a verbal argument in the parking lot of a Montgomery gas station four days before Christmas back in December 2014. Thompson would later die on Christmas Day.
Both Reed and Thompson were 16 at the time of the incident.
“Because of something foolish, a mother had to endure the loss of her child on Christmas Day. Now, another mother will lose her child to the prison system for the rest of his life,” said Bailey. “Too many of our young people think gun violence is the way to resolve conflicts. Many of them do not understand that extreme actions will result in extreme consequences until it is too late.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.