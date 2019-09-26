Manhunt underway after Huntsville police, suspects exchange gunfire

It all started around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning when an officer tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger in north Huntsville. Police tell us the car was stolen during a robbery on Wednesday and there was a “be on the lookout” notice posted for it. The car refused to stop. During the chase, investigators say a passenger in the car leaned out the window and fired shots at the officers. Officers fired back. According to Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson, it appears as though no one was hit. “We believe, we’re pretty sure it was one of the passengers that fired those shots first at our officer. Our officer exchanged at least one gunshot back.” Johnson said.