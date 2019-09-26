Montgomery Krystal restaurant closes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Krystal restaurant on Vaughn Road closed permanently on Saturday, a Krystal spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson said the closure was made as part of a plan to redevelop 75 to 100 Krystal restaurants, almost half its portfolio of company-owned stores, over the next five years. Part of the plan is to close underperforming or aged restaurants that don’t meet asset redevelopment thresholds, which the spokesperson said is the case with the Vaughn Road location.
The spokesperson said all employees have been offered the chance to relocate to nearby locations. The Montgomery market has eight Krystals.
