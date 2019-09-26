Over 100 grave sites in abandoned Shorter cemetery

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - Cubahatchie Baptist Church and the cemetery behind it have a rich, documented past in Shorter.
“The town’s history is very important to the mayor and you’d be surprised, we have a lot of people who have roots here, connections,” said Shorter Community Development Director Alan Ingram.
When you arrive at the cemetery, you see an area that’s very well-maintained. But, there are actually two cemeteries, and it’s the one that’s behind the fence, tucked away in the woods that officials are focusing on... the African-American cemetery.
Over 100 grave sites sit in the woods just behind the Cubahatchie Cemetery, and there could be more that just haven’t been discovered yet.
“Some of the grave sites are just indentations from old age and neglect,” said Shorter Historian Dennis Powell.
Now, restoration work is underway with an ultimate goal of transforming the site into a solemn experience for relatives of the deceased and an educational portal for tourists interested in Shorter’s history.
“The first thing you want to do is identify any visible headstones. The second process is to identify any indentations in the ground because they could be graves as well. Once we do that it’s a process of getting in contact with the citizens, getting the word out,” Powell said.
So far the team has photographed 114 headstones, and information has been uploaded to billiongraves.com and findagrave.com.
Community members are invited to assist with identifying descendants of persons buried in the African-American section of Cubahatchie Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at D.C. Wolfe Elementary School in Shorter located at 4450 Cross Keys Road.
They have printed photos of the headstones and will have them out for display at an upcoming event, hoping that folks will come out and help identify people and perhaps descendants. And if someone has a story related to a friend or loved one, students will be ready to audio record that story.
The event is sponsored by the Town of Shorter and the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University. Auburn University students enrolled in a Practicum in Liberal Arts course are part of the Appalachian Teaching Project, a consortium of 16 colleges and universities throughout the Appalachian region funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
