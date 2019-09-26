Prosecutors ask judge to reconsider venue change in MPD officer’s murder trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider a trial venue change regarding the murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith.
Smith is charged for the on-duty shooting death of Greg Gunn back on Feb. 25, 2016.
The Alabama Supreme Court granted a petition for a change of venue and appointed retired Circuit Judge Philip Ben McLauchlin Jr., of Dale County, to preside over the trial.
McLauchlin moved the trial to Dale County, a distance of about 85 miles southeast of the capital city.
Now, the state is arguing the move is still within the footprint of WSFA 12 News and the Montgomery Advertiser and contends potential jurors have likely seen news of a former judge’s comments that prompted a recusal and change of venue order.
Prosecutors believe the law requires the trial to be moved to a new media market.
It’s unclear when the judge will rule on the state’s request for reconsideration.
Smith’s trial is slated to begin on Nov. 18
