Record heat likely next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yesterday, Montgomery tied the record high; today, the record will likely be broken. Tomorrow, the record could be tied or broken again, as is the case Saturday, Sunday, Monday...
Today’s record high is 94°, originally set in 1954 and tied in 1984 and 2016. Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s today, so we’ll likely shatter that record.
Any relief in the form of rain? Not much... a few isolated showers are possible, but it will not be widespread or beneficial.
The ridge of high pressure will persist over the next several days, keeping temperatures near record-breaking status and rain chances extremely low. The fire danger is steadily increasing, and burn bans are in place. It would be smart to limit water usage and use caution with cigarette butts, dragging chains, and anything else that could potentially start a fire.
Some model data is hinting to cooler weather for the first weekend of October. Although not much stock can be put in guidance that far out, we’ll cross our fingers and keep a close eye on it.
