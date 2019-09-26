Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center completes major renovation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center downtown Montgomery just completed several major renovations.
Since December, the Renaissance has included redecorated all 345 guest rooms and suites. That means new paint, flooring, new bedding and soft furniture, and updated technology components.
All of the meeting rooms, including the ballroom, were also renovated, along with the restaurants, the House Restaurant, the Exchange Bar, the Club Lounge, and the roof-top spa.
The public areas of the hotel were freshened up as well, with new paint, wall vinyl and soft furniture. And most of the artwork throughout the hotel has either been reconfigured or replaced. Even the main kitchen and office spaces were re-vamped!
This is the first time the Renaissance been spruced up since it opened 11 years ago in 2008.
