3 River Region schools among nation’s Blue Ribbon winners for 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High national honors are being given to a Montgomery middle school, a Prattville private school, and the school located on Maxwell Air Force Base
Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized Baldwin Arts and Academics Middle Magnet as a National Blue Ribbon School, as well as Prattville Christian Academy, a private school, and Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School.
The three are among seven recognized in Alabama. A total of 362 schools earned the honor nationally.
[FULL LIST: The 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools]
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
“As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning,” said DeVos in a video message to the honorees.
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said this recognition is because of a collective effort to achieve.
“Baldwin Middle Magnet is the only MPS middle school that has a dual focus on both arts and academics,” said Moore. “Mrs. Wright and her staff, students and their parents understand that exceptional efforts bring outstanding results. Both the arts and academic magnets are outstanding programs. We are proud of the school and this special designation.”
Baldwin’s principal, Jannette Wright, expressed her gratitude to her teachers and staff for their incredible work.
“These exceptional teachers, academics and artists are among the best,” said Wright, “They have not only the knowledge and talent, they have the skill to transform our students into scholars and artists. We are grateful to the United States Department of Education for this honor, and we will continue to work to focus on the work that earned it.”
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
On November 14 and 15, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate with 312 public and 50 non-public school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
