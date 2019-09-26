Third suspect wanted in fatal July shooting captured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The third suspect wanted in a fatal Hope Hull shooting from July is in custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.
According to Capt. Trent Beasley, Nigel Taylor, 19, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with four counts of attempting to commit murder, capital murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied building or vehicle.
Taylor was sought in a fatal shooting which happened on July 13 in the 100 block of Vista Del Drive. An arrested affidavit says Taylor shot into a vehicle which had five people, including two children, inside.
Johnny Hudson, 48 of Hayneville, was killed.
Taylor was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $285,000 bond.
Deputies previously arrested Xarius Dewayn Johnson, 18, and Justin Deshawn Mays, 18, in relation to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.