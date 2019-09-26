19-year-old charged with robbing teen at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after another teen was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery.
Tawaine McCullough, 19, is charged with robbery first and theft of property first degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, McCullough was charged for a robbery which took place Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Yarbrough Street. The victim told officers a suspect took his vehicle at gunpoint.
The arrest affidavit says the incident happened in the 1600 block and that McCullough took the victim’s car keys and driver’s license before leaving in the victim’s vehicle.
Duckett says the victim was not injured.
McCullough was taken into custody Wednesday by officers who attempted to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle. Those inside the vehicle ran from officers but McCullough was captured a short time later.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to MPD to determine if any other suspects are sought in this investigation. At this time, Duckett said McCullough is the only suspect.
Duckett also confirmed that McCullough was arrested in another robbery in 2018. He and another suspect, Keondre Haynes, were charged after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint.
McCulllough was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center under a $90,00 bond.
