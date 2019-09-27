Dale County man convicted of child sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man has been convicted of sex crimes against a child under 12.
Chad Gulledge was convicted by a jury in Dale County Circuit Court on Wednesday after a four-day trial. The trial included testimony from the victim, as well as expert witnesses from the Southeast Child Advocacy Center.
Gulledge had been indicted in December of 2018.
The jury found Gulledge guilty of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and of enticing a child for sexual purposes. He faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years for the sexual abuse of a child under 12; and up to 10 years for enticing a child for sexual purposes. A sentencing date has not been set.
“Sex crimes against children are particularly tragic because of the devastation they wreak upon the victims’ innocence and trust,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is vital that we take these violations seriously and punish those who commit these vile crimes. By achieving this conviction, we have delivered an important measure of justice for this victim and sent a stern warning to others that this evil behavior will not be tolerated.”
