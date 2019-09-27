Deputies searching for missing Elmore County teen

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.
According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Draven Nicholas Vance was last seen at his residence in the Redland area of Wetumpka Saturday. His intended destination or method of travel is not known to law enforcement at this time.
Draven is known to frequent the area of Troy Highway area of Montgomery.
If you have any information on Draven’s whereabouts, please contact the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 334-576-5227 or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.
