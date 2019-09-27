Drought impacting Alabama Power lake levels

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power officials say that the heat and drought that we’ve been experiencing across the state are impacting lake levels.
“In response to those dry conditions, Alabama Power, to the extent allowed by our federal license, has reduced flows to the lake," says Alabama Power’s Southern Division Area Manager, Mike Jordan.
Right now no change is expected for customers’ bills, but over time they may notice a difference in the lakes.
"What that means is that some customers may see some gradual reduction of the lake levels if there's no additional rain," Jordan says.
Lake Martin officials say that they normally expect lower levels this time of year.
“We follow a rule curve which now, because of the drought, we’re actually about a foot below that. The biggest concern I have at this point is that we have an accidental fire happen here and all of a sudden we have some fire we have to deal with," says President of the Lake Martin Resource Association, John Thompson.
Alabama Power officials say that at this moment there’s no need to change your current energy usage.
