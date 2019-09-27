Friday Night Fever Week 5: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 5 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever LIVE at 10!
Thursday:
- Lee 49, Carver 14 [Video Recap]
- Edgewood 70, Macon-East 69 [Video Recap]
Friday:
- Headland vs. Pike Road
- Trinity vs. MA
- Lanier vs. Jeff Davis
- Brantley at Luverne
- Calhoun at Red Level
- Daleville at Straughn
- Andalusia at Opp
- Smiths Station at Stanhope Elmore
- Prattville at Wetumpka
- Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka
- Bullock County at BTW
- Ellwood Christian at Autaugaville
- Tuscaloosa Academy at Autauga Academy
- CCA at Hooper
- Beauregard at Catholic
- Minor at Auburn
- Park Crossing at CPC
- Pike Lib at Lee-Scott
- Pike County at Abbeville
[SHARE YOUR SCORES AND PICTURES IN THE FEVER FAN ZONE FACEBOOK GROUP] OR SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES BELOW.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.