Investigator: Ardmore grandmother died defending her home during drug deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, a Madison County Judge found probable cause for all three suspects in the July murder of 72-year-old Dianne Ballard.
Ballard was killed on Elkwood Section Road. Kahlib Holden, Adrian Lopez and Quintin Courtney are each charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery.
The ruling moves the case forward, and Thursday’s testimony shed new details on what Madison County investigators say happened.
Madison County investigator Christopher Whitt says Ballard died defending her home when a drug deal between her grandson and three others turned violent. He said one of the suspects had met with her grandson to buy marijuana, and then two more charged in with guns.
Whitt says Holden came to the home and spent about 30 minutes looking at the drugs. He says Holden left the room, and that’s when Courtney and Lopez came in with rifles.
They took money, “ransacked” the house and pushed over Ballard, said Whitt.
He says Ballard was shot multiple times after she pulled a gun.
Defense attorney Nick Lough says Thursday’s ruling was no surprise, and the bar is low for evidence.
“You’re looking at probable cause. You’re not looking at proving someone guilty or finding them innocent. There’s different rules that are applied. Hearsay is allowed in this kind of setting," said Lough.
The case now moves to a grand jury that will decide whether or not to indict the three suspects.
