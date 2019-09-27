Maxwell’s ‘Godzilla’ class graduates in special venue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alyson Sasser joined the Air Force seven years ago because, as she admitted, her life got off track a bit.
“I am excited where it takes me," Sasser said Friday. The 30-years old is a newly-minted Air Force officer after wrapping up nine weeks of training to become a leader.
“Being a good leader means being a good follower as well," Sasser said.
One of her instructors was First Lt. Donald Hatheway, who took great pride in seeing the new generation of officers begin a new chapter in the military.
“This is my fifth class and it was great to help them grow and develop as leaders," said Hatheway.
In all, 651 officers graduated Friday, the largest class since the Vietnam era. That’s why the ceremony was held at Cramton Bowl and not on base at Maxwell. That’s why the class was affectionately referred to as the “Godzilla” class.
“A logistical nightmare trying to house, feed, care and finally do a culminating event for 651 brand new officers," said Col. Peter Bailey.
The graduates go back to their respective bases and put into practice what they’ve learned, and it could not have come soon enough.
“Exciting and proud time just to be his wife and to see his accomplishments in his life," said Kelsey Holt of North Carolina.
“Absolutely worth it," said Sasser.
As Alyson Sasser and hundreds like her took the oath, the Thunderbirds flew over, offering their own special congratulations to those below.
“There was no more appropriate way. The timing was perfect," said Officer Charles Lenox.
651 new Air Force OTS officers now go their own way. They’re excited, pumped and ready to soar.
