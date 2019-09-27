Montgomery man sent back to federal prison for gun possession

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will serve just over six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Darrell Gamble, 52, was sentenced to 77 months in prison, where there is no parole. He’ll also be subject to five years of supervised release.
Gamble’s conviction stems from a Feb. 2018 arrest by Montgomery police officers responding to reports of shots being fired near the Fairview Avenue and I-65 interchange. Officers found Gamble fleeing.
After a brief chase on foot, officers captured the man. He had a handgun in his jacket pocket, something he is not allowed to possess due to prior felony convictions.
Court records indicated that Gamble was on supervised release from a previous federal drug conviction at the time of the arrest.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.