Police: Man charged after woman stabbed during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing an assault charge after a domestic incident early Friday morning.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Harold Ivey, 56, is charged with domestic violence second-degree assault.
The charges are related to an incident which took place in the 3700 block of Woodley Road around 12:45 a.m. Duckett says the woman had a non-life threatening stab wound which happened after an argument turned physical.
The suspect, identified as Ivey, was taken into custody at the scene and charged.
Ivey was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.
Duckett says the investigation indicated that the suspect and victim were in a dating relationship.
