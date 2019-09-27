Record Heat Continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day of record heat is in store for central and south Alabama. Highs will soar to near 100° this afternoon, which will likely smash the old record of 96°. More record heat is likely not only this weekend, but into next week, as well...
A few lucky ones saw an isolated shower yesterday. The same will happen today! The rain will not be widespread; it will not help the drought or turn your grass green, but we’ll take any drop we can get, right?!
More record highs are likely this weekend with highs in the upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible Saturday, then we’ll dry out by Sunday.
The ridge will continue to build by the second half of the weekend and keep us dry through most of next week. Highs will likely continue to break records during this time. Normally, we’re in the mid 80s this time of year, so this heat is much warmer than normal!
