Second annual conference to stop infant mortality in Ala. meets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders from across the state came to the second annual conference in Prattville with the goal of stopping infant mortality in Alabama.
Many families across the state have faced infant mortality. Alabama had the highest infant mortality rate in 2016 and hit the state’s lowest rate in 2017.
Hospitals, organizations, public health leaders and universities came to the Community Interventions Combating Infant Mortality to brainstorm ideas on how to reduce the number of deaths Thursday and Friday.
Janice Smiley is the director of the Perinatal Health Division in the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said the goal of the conference is to share ideas with community leaders on how to address the problems. Smiley said the state can only do so much. They are calling on local community leaders to help families and mothers.
“Not to be cliche, but it really will take a village if we’re going to solve this problem,” Smiley said.
She said there are a high number of infant deaths because of the lack of access to care and the harsh environments mothers may face.
State data also shows that there is a higher rate of black infants dying than white infants.
Dr. Renee Canady is the CEO of Michigan Public Health Institute and spoke at the conference. She said racism plays a role in this.
“It might be harder for a black mom or a low-income mom that lives however far away from the health center or the clinic to get there. And if she gets there 15 minutes late then the appointment is going to be canceled and she has to try that all over again," Canady said.
Updated numbers on Alabama’s infant mortality rate is expected to be released later this year.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.