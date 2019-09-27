Student charged for Carver High School bathroom fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A female student has been charged for starting a fire inside the bathroom of a Montgomery high school.
According to Capt. JD Cupps with Montgomery Fire/Rescue, the juvenile, who has not been identified due to her age, is charged with arson first degree.
The fire happened Wednesday inside the women’s bathroom at Carver High School. Cups says when firefighters arrived at the school, they found fire damage to the second-floor girl’s bathroom. MPS security guards and school resource officers had located the fire and extinguished it prior to their arrival.
There was no damage to other parts of the building.
During the investigation, Cupps says security footage led investigators to determine the fire was set intentionally. Four juvenile girls were identified from security footage and were transported for questioning. One of the four then confessed to starting the fire.
Due to her confession, the girl was charged and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.