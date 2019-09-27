Unsolved murder of Alabama postal worker nears 10-year mark

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The 10-year anniversary of a postal worker’s murder is approaching. Postal highway contract driver Tony W. Harrelson was killed at the Camp Hill Post Office on Oct 2, 2009. To this day, his killer remains unknown.
Harrelson, a Dadeville resident, was found shot to death around 6:15 p.m. that Friday in an apparent robbery. The USPS said at the time that the Troy Post Office was robbed before Harrelson’s murder, and the Hope Hull Post Office was robbed shortly after, crimes the postal inspectors believe could be connected.
What is clear is that while more than 3,600 days and nights have separated investigators from their initial discovery, they’re not giving up on solving the case. A $100,000 reward is still on the table for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the murderer or their accomplices.
If and when the suspect(s) are captured they face a First or Second Degree Murder charge. The first is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison, the later by any number of years in prison.
If you have any information, contact the U.S. Postal Service’s National Law Enforcement Communications Center, or NLECC, at 877-876-2455, (say “representative” when calling); the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264 or the Secret Witness Number at 256-827-2035.
