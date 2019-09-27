Woman charged after teen stabbed while breaking up argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with assaulting a teen after an incident Tuesday night, Montgomery police say.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Rafia Mack, 33, is charged with two counts of assault second degree.
The charges are related to an incident which took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Park Avenue. The female teen sustained a non-life threatening stab wound while trying to diffuse an argument between Mack and other family members.
An arrest affidavit says the teen was stabbed in the shoulder, chest and neck with a knife.
Mack was taken into custody shortly after the offense and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where she was placed under a $25,000 bond.
