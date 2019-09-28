Lauderdale County grand jury does not indict man involved in boat crash that killed mother, child

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a long wait with many unanswered questions in the death of Lauren Cowart and Blakely Cowart. The mother and daughter died in a boat crash in Shoals Creek during the summer.
The Lauderdale County grand jury did not indict Mark McBryer on Friday, who was involved in the boat crash.
Ross “Trey” Newton Wooten III is already charged on two counts of manslaughter.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says the indictment got declined after the grand jury went over all the evidence. Connolly says the grand jury focused on McBryer’s actions after the crash as well as weighing the evidence of the 4-year-old’s injuries.
After McBryer boat got struck head-on by Wooten he drove his boat from the crash to a nearby marina.
Everyone on McBryer’s boat remained at the marina until they were cleared to leave by investigators.
Based on GPS data from McBryer’s boat, the crash occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. on June 8. The first 911 call after the crash was from a passenger on McBryer’s boat at 10:35 p.m.
Two additional calls were made by passengers on McBryer’s boat within the minutes following the initial call.
