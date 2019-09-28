Record breaking heat, little rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’re about to have déjà vu – yes, you have seen this forecast before! Another mostly dry and very hot day is underway in central and south Alabama.
Temperatures are well on their way to breaking records again this afternoon. Montgomery’s record high is 96 degrees (1986), but we’ll warm to near 100 today. Almost everyone will stay dry, except a few in east Alabama who could see a pop-up shower or storm.
The ridge of high pressure will continue to build tomorrow, resulting in a squashing of rain chances through most of next week. High temperatures will likely continue to break records during this time.
Any relief in sight?! Well, some models are pointing to cooler weather around the end of next weekend, but we’ll wait to see more evidence of that before getting our hopes too high.
