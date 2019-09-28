Woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving wreck in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A drunk driver who killed a man in Lauderdale County will spend the next *five years* in prison.
Audrey White pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Milton Thompson.
Police say White was under the influence when the sport utility vehicle she was driving hit a motorcycle in May 2018. Thompson was on that motorcycle.
White started her prison sentence immediately. When she is released from prison, she will be on probation for five years.
