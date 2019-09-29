Montgomery neighborhood works to cut down crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temple Millsap has been living in Hillwood, a Montgomery neighborhood, since the 60s. He says that back then he didn't really think about crime.
“Crime wasn’t really a problem, but as we’ve seen over that last 10 or 15 years, crime is really starting to increase,” Millsap said.
So he had Flock installed.
“An infrastructure free license reading camera, and it really goes beyond that," said Flock founder and CEO, Garrett Langley. “The best way to think about it is, imagine if a detective was standing at a street corner, what is she taking note of. What’s the color of the car, what’s the make, what’s the manufacturer. Everything that makes that vehicle unique, the camera is able to capture.”
The goal for Millsap is to deter criminals by making them aware that their car tag is being recorded.
“In our case, I can actually on my computer, look at every vehicle that comes into this neighborhood. It takes a picture of each car and its tag 24 hours a day and I can pull it up on my phone and I can sort it by tag or I can sort it by car and if a crime does happen in our neighborhood, the police have an easy time tracking to see who came in the neighborhood at that point," Millsap said. “My goal is not necessarily to catch criminals who come in our neighborhood, my goal is to prevent criminals from coming into our neighborhood.”
Millsap also says that he's not the only person that has been pleased with the service and that more cameras are expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
“When I first put the first camera in, we had 180 Hillwood Association members," he said. "Since I’ve put it in, we’ve gone from 180 to 265.”
Flock officials say that nationwide, they help police make about five arrests every hour.
