No. 7 Auburn throttles Mississippi State

Bo Nix added a rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns in yet another strong showing as a true freshman. He finished the game completing 16 of his 21 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns. His 335 passing yards are a career-best by far in his young career and he only looks to be getting better and better as the season progresses. He finished with 56 yards on the ground, keeping teams conscious of his ability to run the ball.