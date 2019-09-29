'Norma Rae,’ originally filmed in Opelika, shown in the city for 40th anniversary

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens came out Friday with their blankets and chairs to the Opelika Courthouse Square to see “Norma Rae” which was mostly filmed in Opelika, premiering in 1979.
40 years ago, there were filming locations all over Opelika, including the Golden Cherry Motel. The movie, based on the life of a textile worker fighting to unionize her mill, starred Beau Bridges and Sally Field, who won the Oscar for Best Actress.
To honor the 40th anniversary, Opelika Main Street hosted this free screening, which many people gathered to view.
“There were a lot of local people that were extras in the movie, a lot of mill workers in the movie, a lot of school kids, business owners in the movie. It was a really big deal, over a month filming process," said Ken Ward, Opelika Main Street Executive Director.
News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis had the chance to lead a panel discussion with a member of the cast: Gina Donald, who played famous actress Sally Field’s daughter “Millie.”
After 40 years, Opelika leaders say the movie “Norma Rae” did a lot for the city and the people of Opelika.
