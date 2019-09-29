Record day for Smith and Tagovailoa against Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama offense settled into a productive rhythm against Ole Miss in the Tide’s first SEC matchup of the season, only to pick up the pace and blow it wide open with a 59-31 finish over the Rebels and a record day for both Tua Tagovailoa and Devante Smith.
In the fourth play of the opening drive, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Devonte Smith in a slant, midfield for a 74-yard touchdown play that set the tone for the remainder of the game.
The Rebels came up short the following drive but when Bama special teams juggled the punt return, Ole Miss was there to recover and scored 7 plays later, tying the game 7-7 and bringing the momentum you expect from a SEC showdown.
When Ole Miss put up three to take the lead 10-7, it was the first time the Tide had trailed all season. But the moment was short lived.
Every single drive of the second quarter resulted in points on the board for Alabama. Including Tua’s rushing touchdown that made the most out a pocket scramble and 221 yards and three trips to the endzone for Devonte Smith before the half was over.
The quarterback-receiver duo had perfect chemistry, taking advantage of one opportunity after another.
When it was all said and done, Tua completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards. Tagovailoa’s touchdown run in the second quarter was the 81st TD passing and rushing of his career, passing AJ McCarron for the school record.
Devonte Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five touchdowns.
Despite the overall success, it wasn’t a perfect game for the Tide. Alabama missed a field goal and Ole Miss put up 31 points against the Bama defense.
