Troy gives up 50 points in loss in Sun Belt Conference opener

The Red Wolves were enjoying an 11-play drive that’d reached the Troy 30. On the 12th play of the drive, Hatcher was intercepted by Troy’s Will Sunderland at the 1-yard line. It looked like the break the Troy offense had been waiting for in the second half, but it wasn’t so. On the very next play, Billingsley was unable to get out of the end zone before being tackled and the play resulted in a safety. Two more points for Arkansas State.