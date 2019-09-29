Troy gives up 50 points in loss in Sun Belt Conference opener

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans can score points, there’s no doubt about that. But for the second time in as many games at the Vet, the Troy defense has given up more than 45 points, and the Trojans have lost both those games.
The latest comes in a 50-43 Troy (2-2, 0-1) loss to Arkansas State (3-2, 1-0) in both teams’ Sun Belt Conference opener.
Both teams combined for 93 points and it looked like it might become 100, but a 10-second runoff in the game’s final moments after a Troy player went down with injury after the Trojans had run out of timeouts was how the game ended.
Certainly a tough pill to swallow for the Trojans who’d fought back from as large as a 14-0 deficit.
The Trojans ripped off 21 points in the second quarter to take things to a 31-all tie by halftime.
After the break, Arkansas State won the third quarter 14-6 and and held on just enough in the fourth quarter with a safety and a field goal.
Arkansas State’s damage was inflicted with a backup quarterback. Starter Logan Bonner had season-ending surgery on his thumb just days before the matchup and backup transfer Layne Hatcher stepped in and showed out.
In just 35 pass attempts, Hatcher threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target? Omar Bayless, who had 10 receptions for 213 yards. The Red Wolves had three receivers go over 100 yards receiving in the game. Joining Bayless to cross the century mark were Jonathan Adams Jr. and Kirk Merritt. Adams had 105 yards on seven catches, including a touchdown, and Merritt had 104 yards receiving on six catches, including two touchdowns.
It’s the second time in three games in which an opposing team has had its quarterback throw for over 400 yards and had a receiver catch for over 200 yards. The other time was against Southern Miss two Saturdays ago, a game that also resulted in a loss for Troy.
The Red Wolves struck fast. They scored a touchdown on the first play of a drive twice and a touchdown in three plays on one other drive.
The Trojans were led by Kaleb Barker who continues to put on a strong showing in his return from his torn ACL. Barker threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns. The Trojans were led in rushing by DK Billingsley, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark. The Trojans had two receivers go over 100 yards receiving in Reggie Todd (100 yards) and Kaylon Geiger (111 yards). Geiger had a pair of touchdowns with one coming on a reception and another in the running game.
The big takeaway from Saturday’s matchup is that the Trojans only led once, meaning they were fighting an uphill battle all game. That one lead came in the third quarter when the Trojans took a brief 34-31 lead on the leg of Tyler Sumpter. The Red Wolves quickly answered that with a touchdown drive to jump back ahead 38-34 and wouldn’t look back.
The Trojans would add another field goal to make it a 38-37 game in favor of Arkansas State but couldn’t quite gain the edge. After both teams traded punts, Arkansas State struck on another one-play touchdown drive. Hatcher and Adams connected for a 32-yard score and the Red Wolves were out ahead 45-37 after the extra point. This one created by a blocked punt for the Red Wolves leading to a short field.
Troy answered with a 10-play drive that took a second under two minutes. The two-point attempt failed and the Trojans were held to a 47-45 deficit. Arkansas State was looking for the knockout punch next drive out.
The Red Wolves were enjoying an 11-play drive that’d reached the Troy 30. On the 12th play of the drive, Hatcher was intercepted by Troy’s Will Sunderland at the 1-yard line. It looked like the break the Troy offense had been waiting for in the second half, but it wasn’t so. On the very next play, Billingsley was unable to get out of the end zone before being tackled and the play resulted in a safety. Two more points for Arkansas State.
Now at a 49-45 disadvantage, Troy was giving the ball back to the Red Wolves over halfway through the game’s final quarter. A touchdown by Arkansas State would make things way less than ideal for Troy. The Trojans, though, would get the stop. They’d force a field goal, and only needed a touchdown and an extra point to tie things up.
Barker would make a near-critical mistake next time out though. The Trojans quarterback would throw his lone interception on the drive’s first play and things were beginning to look bleak. Until.
Until the defense stepped up again. Wiping out the Barker interception with yet another interception of their own. Hatcher’s second INT pass of the game kept the door open for Chip Lindsey’s Trojans and life was breathed back into a Veterans Memorial Stadium crowd looking for an epic Trojans comeback.
With 2:44 left to play and 46 yards to go, the Trojans needed a touchdown. Barker and the offense went on a 10-play journey, executing a 4th and 5 to keep things alive, before they’d meet their end.
On 3rd and 17 from the Arkansas State 21, Barker hit Billingsley for a 13-yard gain to the Red Wolves’ 8-yard line. But an injured Trojan was down with with Troy having no timeouts left, this resulted in the 10-second runoff ending the game. A brutal way for an exciting game to end. A brutal way for the Trojans’ comeback attempt to fall short. A brutal end to Troy’s Sun Belt Conference opener.
Another big takeaway from Saturday is all three of Sumpter’s field goal makes came inside the red zone, which means the Trojans were knocking on the door several times in Saturday’s game, but couldn’t quite punch it in. Possibly another key determining factor in Saturday’s final score.
The Red Wolves escape Troy undefeated in conference play behind 588 total yards of offense. Both teams eclipsed 500 total yards and combined for over 1,000 total yards.
The Trojans hit another bye week next week, which means it’ll be two weeks before they can get Saturday’s loss out of their system. Their first opponent after the bye? The SEC’s Missouri Tigers. The Trojans hit the road again as they’ll take on the Tigers Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. from Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium.
